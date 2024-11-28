Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.
CarMax Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE KMX opened at $84.56 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMX
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.