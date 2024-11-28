Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period.

SMMD opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

