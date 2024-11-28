American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $10,643,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -208.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

