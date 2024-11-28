Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $923,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Green Dot worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 142,377 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 104,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Green Dot by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 135,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares in the company, valued at $68,843,100.72. This represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 334,037 shares of company stock worth $3,862,091. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

