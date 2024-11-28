American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $119.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 155.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

