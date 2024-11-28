Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Autodesk stock opened at $290.64 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.02 and its 200 day moving average is $256.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $13,861,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 913,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $12,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

