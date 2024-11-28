Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 931,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

RCUS stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

