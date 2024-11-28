Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

PAHC stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $955.40 million, a PE ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

