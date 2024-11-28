Pitcairn Co. Invests $228,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 80,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 52.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,760.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 655,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.