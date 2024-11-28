Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 369.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TopBuild by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $390.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $292.20 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

