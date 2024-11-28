Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.30% of National Presto Industries worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 7,414.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $557.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

