Algert Global LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 64.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

BANF opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $132.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $567,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,833,604. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $1,951,898.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,779,896.28. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,844 shares of company stock valued at $20,608,335. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

