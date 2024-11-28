Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,970. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.