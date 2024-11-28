Algert Global LLC Purchases 8,206 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 162.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.86.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

