Algert Global LLC Raises Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 236.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,458 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NextDecade worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NextDecade by 21.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.25. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

