Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,132 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 39,917 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.