Algert Global LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.