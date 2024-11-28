Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,311 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 442,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,438,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 389,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period.

FNDF stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

