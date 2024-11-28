Algert Global LLC Sells 9,690 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 43,625.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Saia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Saia from $534.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.00.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $564.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

