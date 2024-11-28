Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $120.37 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

