Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 323 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

MOAT opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

