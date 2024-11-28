Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 75,600 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 75,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,225,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,020 shares in the company, valued at $22,357,117.80. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,084,834.10.

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,605,291.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,721,023.04.

IOT opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

