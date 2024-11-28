Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 98.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

