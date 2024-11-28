Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.