Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Littelfuse worth $80,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 399.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,781,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 209,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $245.84 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.91 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.10.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

