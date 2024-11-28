Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 102,350 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $86,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $2,123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Maximus by 221.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 95.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Trading Down 0.5 %

Maximus Dividend Announcement

NYSE MMS opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

