Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,112 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 61,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.