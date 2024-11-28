Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 19,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $1,471,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,374.70. The trade was a 15.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

