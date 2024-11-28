Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance
NYSE:ATGE opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $92.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education
Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education
In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 19,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $1,471,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,374.70. The trade was a 15.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adtalem Global Education
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.