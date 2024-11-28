Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 78,568 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,568 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,217,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,931.50. The trade was a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

