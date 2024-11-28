Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $171.37 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $181.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.41.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

