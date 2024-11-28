Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,797,000 after buying an additional 538,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,406,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,750,000 after buying an additional 88,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

TTWO stock opened at $185.56 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.14.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

