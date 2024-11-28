Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 568,380 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 568,380 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of EchoStar worth $75,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in EchoStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 694.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 1,551,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $43,499,994.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,551,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,499,994.20. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SATS stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $30.08.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
