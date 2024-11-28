Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $288,000 Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $333.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 76.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

