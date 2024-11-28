Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.2 %

VOD stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.