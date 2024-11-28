Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $213.70 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.39 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

