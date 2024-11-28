eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 86.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.31 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

