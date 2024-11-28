Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $860,000 Position in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Separately, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $364,000.

Shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

