Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $860,000 Position in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.
Separately, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $364,000.
Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $25.27.
Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Dividend Announcement
