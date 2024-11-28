Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,203 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 74.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.