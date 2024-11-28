Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,249 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.95% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,967.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 863,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after buying an additional 822,039 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

