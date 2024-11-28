Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,016.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 341,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS BJUL opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

