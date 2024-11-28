Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 6,153 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

