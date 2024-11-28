Cerity Partners LLC Sells 26,897 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,897 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $902,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

