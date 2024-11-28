Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSG opened at $218.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.10 and a 12-month high of $220.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

