Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,311 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haleon by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haleon by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Haleon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Haleon by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 524.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

