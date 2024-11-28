Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 298.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

