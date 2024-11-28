Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $40.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE VSCO opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $39.39.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

