Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 215.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 705,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

