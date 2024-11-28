Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 131.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,542 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,456,000 after buying an additional 1,037,800 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 31.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $844.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
