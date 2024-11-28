Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

