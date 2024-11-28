Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 31,374 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 61.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,828. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

